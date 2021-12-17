BBMP got Rs 18,519 crore in govt grants in 5 years: CM

The BBMP received a staggering Rs 18,519 crore under various state and central schemes such as Amrut, Nagarothana and Bengaluru Mission 2022 in the last five years.

In addition, Rs 1,000 crore was sanctioned for various projects undertaken by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.

These figures were provided by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Legislative Council in response to a written question asked by P R Ramesh, MLC and former city mayor.

The funds were spent on building TenderSURE roads, installing LED streetlights, managing solid waste, remodelling stormwater drains, rejuvenating lakes, white-topping roads, constructing grade separators (flyovers or underpasses), installing high-rise pedestrian crossings and improving drains and roads.

Ashok Mruthyunjaya of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the huge investment certainly did not reflect on the ground as the city’s infrastructure remained poor. “Bengaluru is a global city but is governed by people whose only concern is to pocket public money. The potholes we see on the roads today are the visible signs of corruption that exist in the system. It needs to change,” he said.

In the previous legislative session, the government had claimed to have spent Rs 20,060 crore on developing and maintaining Bengaluru roads in the last five years.

The announcement had triggered strong criticism because most roads in the city were filled with potholes or had turned into mud roads.