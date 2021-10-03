BBMP paediatric expert panel recommends flu shots for kids

In order to help the civic body prepare for a possible third Covid wave, the BBMP paediatric expert committee has recommended vaccinating children against Influenza or flu.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also announced that it would write to the government seeking an overall advisory on the issue, though it is yet to appraise the state on the possible action based on the recommendation that was made in the second week of September.

Members of the expert committee have told DH that the idea is to prevent panicked parents from rushing to hospitals as flu symptoms are similar to Covid-19. They also want to save hospitals from taking the additional burden as a result of too many flu patients thronging the hospitals, since the third Covid wave would trigger a possible scramble for hospital beds.

“If a child gets fever, parents will be anxious as to whether they are dealing with flu or Covid,” said Dr Rakshay Shetty, paediatric intensivist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, and member of the expert committee.

Read | Vax for kids: BBMP begins preparations

“The flu shot reduces the chance of children falling sick, while also saving them a trip to the hospital for a Covid test. If flu infections become serious in the middle of a third (Covid) wave, where will the children go?”

Outbreaks higher during winter

Flu outbreaks are generally higher during winter, Dr Shetty said.

“The severe outbreak currently is not of flu, but of a virus called RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Unfortunately, there are no vaccines for that. Almost all children’s hospitals are filled with RSV or dengue cases,” he said, explaining the preventative vaccination strategy.

Dr Vishwanath Kamoji, neonatologist at Columbia Asia, Hebbal, and Dr Naresh P, paediatrician at Malleswaram’s Manipal Hospitals, are two other members of the committee who concurred with the recommendations.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep said the Palike has no disagreements with the expert committee over parents considering getting flu shots for their children.

“We are not refuting it,” he said. “The government should take a policy decision on encouraging parents to bring children to government hospitals and BBMP referral hospitals for flu shots. We will surely put it up for the state’s consideration.”

Check out DH's latest videos