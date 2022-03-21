BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

Days after the CAG report revealed that nearly 43% of the 1,400 kilometres of road network does not have a proper footpath, the BBMP itself was found to be an encroacher in Indiranagar.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials at Jogupalya ward 89 took up construction activities by invading the footpath. Indiranagar residents are accusing them of building an ‘arali katte’ on the footpath at 6th Main Road adjacent to 100 Feet Road.

“The BBMP has already set up a Reverse Osmosis (RO) water dispensing unit on the same stretch, which also encroaches upon the footpath. Now, they are constructing the ‘arali katte’, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road,” said a resident of the area who has also raised a complaint with the BBMP.

The resident pointed out that the stretch is a busy one and the BBMP’s action could jeopardise citizens’ safety. “The road witnesses heavy traffic movement and is unsafe for citizens, especially the elders and children, to walk on particularly during the peak hours.”

BBMP officials, on the contrary, argued that it was becoming a yellow spot, which made them act to safeguard it.

“The spot had turned dirty and it was impossible to keep it clean unless we constructed a religious structure there. Since there was a peepal tree already, we decided to construct an ‘arali katte’,” the BBMP engineer-in-charge of the ward told DH.

“We may need only a part of the footpath. We will make sure there is enough space for the pedestrians to walk,” the engineer added.

Check out DH's latest videos