Bengaluru breaks past record for highest rainfall in a day

The torrential downpour on Thursday evening, especially in western Bengaluru, has broken the past records for one day's rain in the city.

Sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) told DH that the Kengeri region received the highest rainfall of 185.5 mm. The earlier record for the highest rainfall in the city was Arakere, off Bannerghatta Road, which had received 182 mm rainfall in August 2019.

According to the data shared by KSNDMC, Bengaluru had witnessed a single-day highest rainfall in 1891 with about 102 mm of rain.

Confirming the highest rainfall, KSNDMC director Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy said: “Kengeri received the highest rainfall of 185.5 mm until 8.30 am on Friday. This is above the past records for Bengaluru.”

Meanwhile, the meteorologists said Bengaluru received only 4 cm of rainfall (39.6 mm) on Thursday night. “The international airport area received the highest rainfall of 78 mm. There was not much rain across central Bengaluru,” a meteorologist from IMD said.

However, the rainfall graph published by KSNDMC revealed that nearly 70 per cent of Bengaluru witnessed moderate rainfall, while the remaining 30 per cent of the city comprising the western parts and RR Nagar area received heavy to very heavy rainfall.