<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Kerala leadership has left it to the family of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan to take a decision on accepting the Padma Vibhushan award.</p><p>CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Monday that since Achuthanandan was selected for the award posthumously it was for his family to decide on accepting the award. The party has no issues in the family accepting the award. </p><p>Meanwhile, Achuthanandan's son V A Arunkumar said that being a party family they would take a decision after consulting party leadership.</p><p>After the Centre announced the Padma Vibhushan award to Achuthanandan on Sunday, there were a lot of discussion on whether the CPI(M) would accept it as it is against the party line and many leaders like E M S Namboodiripad had earlier declined the honour.</p>