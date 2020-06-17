Bengaluru: British Library to assume digital avatar

The British Library in Bengaluru, which will shut shop, will transition into digital space.

In a communique to DH, Antonius Raghubansie, Director Learning Services, British Council India in New Delhi, explained that members can access e-books and other content through a special app. The online content is said to also include classic films, educational programmes and music.

He clarified that the mobile app version of the digital library will be launched at the end of June for both Android and iOS platforms. “Our digital offer will bring the best of UK education, arts and culture to a much larger audience beyond our physical locations,” he said.

Opened in 1960

The British Library opened in 1960 on the first floor of the Koshy’s Parade Cafe building on St Mark’s Road. It subsequently moved to a smaller centre on Kasturba Cross Road in 2002, during which a large number of its book holdings were sold off.

While the library had as many as 20,000 books while operating over Koshy’s, these numbers are said to have shrunk to 10,000 in recent years. The library in Bengaluru constitutes 10% of total British Library membership in India, with a membership count of about British Library3,500 people. Some 50% of members are said to be aged between 18 and 35.