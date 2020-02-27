3 Manipuris held in extortion case back home

Three runaway Manipuris have been arrested for extorting money from bankers, government officials and members of the public in the name of Pari Meitei, a finance secretary in the Kangleipak Communist Party (Angamba Group), back home.

A senior officer in the CCB said Sarangthem Gyaneshwor Singh alias Gopi, 45, Lairenlakpam Manihar Singh, 47, and Thangjam Nandakishor Sinha, 35, had been hiding in Bengaluru after an extortion case was filed against them at the Imphal West District police station on February 15.

Following a request from Manipur police, the CCB tracked them down to RMC Yard in northern Bengaluru. The suspects were produced before a court and sent to Manipur for further probe.