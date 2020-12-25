Actor Ragini Dwivedi treated at hospital for back ache, taken back to prison

Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drugs case and lodged in Parappana Agrahara central jail, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday morning after she complained of severe back pain. Following treatment, she was taken back to prison by evening. Doctors said she did not need to be admitted and have prescribed some medicines.

Jail authorities confirmed to DH that Ragini was rushed to the hospital around 10 am and was brought back by 4.30 pm. A senior officer said Ragini has been undergoing treatment in the jail hospital ward for the past few days.

On Wednesday, the doctors in the jail hospital recommended that Ragini be taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as they did not have specialists to treat her ailment there.

The actor was arrested by Central Crime Branch sleuths in September in connection with the Sandalwood-linked drug peddling case registered at the Cottonpet police station.

CCB police had conducted a search at her house and confiscated narcotics. She is presently in judicial custody. Her bail petition was rejected in the High Court and the hearing of her petition before the Supreme Court has been adjourned to the first week of January.

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, also arrested in the same case, recently got bail on medical grounds.