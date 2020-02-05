Bengaluru cops suspect affair in killer techie case

The KR Puram police are on the lookout for a biker who escorted Amruta, a techie who fled from her house after allegedly murdering her mother and trying to kill her brother in the wee hours of Sunday.

The police, who studied the CCTV footage near the suspect’s house, spotted a man wearing a helmet and carrying a backpack waiting near the house with his bike and rode away after with Amruta.

The police said after seeing the footage, they will need to probe the case from another angle. They suspect a love angle behind the crime and will probe whether the man waiting on the bike abetted the crime. Efforts are on to identify him and nab the duo.

“Amruta’s brother Harish Chandrashekar (31) is still recovering from stab injuries, and we are waiting to question him,” an officer said.

Initially, Harish gave a statement saying that her sister Amruta had killed their mother with a knife and stabbed him on Sunday. She told him that she had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from someone and the lenders were after her to get back the money.

