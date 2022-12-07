Bengaluru: Man burns down girlfriend’s scooter after she dumps him

A man burned down his girlfriend’s scooter and her neighbours’ three motorcycles after she broke up with him following his arrest in a criminal case.

The vehicles were stationed in the parking lot of a building where the 23-year-old woman lives.

Vikram, 26, had been dating the tattoo artist since 2019. All was well between the couple until March this year when Vikram was arrested in a criminal case and sent to jail. The woman maintained distance from him after his arrest.

After getting bail, Vikram tried to contact her but she avoided him and didn’t respond to his phone calls or messages. Vikram became angry and vowed revenge.

On December 3, between 1.30 am and 2 am, he visited her house in Halasuru and set fire to her Aprilia SR 160 scooter in the parking lot. The fire spread to three two-wheelers belonging to Rekha’s neighbours — a Royal Enfield Bullet, a Suzuki Access and a Bajaj Platina.

Before fleeing the scene, Vikram sent her a message about her scooter. The arson was also filmed on security cameras.

Halasuru police registered a case under IPC Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and are searching for Vikram. “We will arrest him soon,” a police officer said.