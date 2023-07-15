Bengaluru police seize 1,500 kg cannabis worth Rs 12 crore, arrest three

A huge haul of cannabis weighing 1,500 kg and worth Rs 12 crore has been seized, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Saturday.

In this connection, an interstate drug smugglers’ gang was busted and three people were arrested after a sustained action for three weeks in Visakhapatnam, he added.

The smugglers had created a secret chamber in the goods transport vehicle to dodge the police and security personnel.

Of the two, the kingpin is from Rajasthan and has done an MBA, while his accomplice is an arts graduate from Visakhapatnam. The third member of the gang is a drug peddler from Bengaluru.

This gang was cultivating cannabis in the rural and forest areas around Visakhapatnam.

They were smuggling it to other states as well such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the police commissioner said. He added that most of the consignment was coming to Bengaluru.