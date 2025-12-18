Indian Army tests rail-based movement of tanks, artillery in Kashmir
For decades, the Army’s logistics pipeline into Kashmir has been heavily dependent on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a lifeline that remains vulnerable to landslides, snowfall and weather-related closures.
The #IndianArmy achieved a major logistics milestone on 16 December 2025 with the induction of tanks and artillery guns into the Kashmir Valley by a Military Special Train. As part of the validation exercise, tanks, artillery guns and… pic.twitter.com/c83wGTMsa0