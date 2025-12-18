Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Indian Army tests rail-based movement of tanks, artillery in Kashmir

For decades, the Army’s logistics pipeline into Kashmir has been heavily dependent on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a lifeline that remains vulnerable to landslides, snowfall and weather-related closures.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 08:43 IST
India NewsArmyKashmirRailway

Follow us on :

Follow Us