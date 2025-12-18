<p>With just a week left before the Christmas festival, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/black-friday-sale-2025-apple-iphone-16-gets-biggest-price-drop-on-croma-how-to-grab-the-deal-3812981">Tata-owned Croma</a> has announced a big discount on Apple's popular mobile model iPhone 16 series, in India.</p><p>Croma is offering the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs 40,990 (against MRP: Rs 69,900) across all its stores in the subcontinent from December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026. The discount includes instant cash back of Rs 3,910, and bank discount of Rs 3,000.</p><p>Also, exchange deal offers up to Rs 16,000 on old model, provided it is in fully working condition without any physical damage to the body or to the display. There is an additional exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p><strong>Is it worth buying the iPhone 16 now?</strong></p><p>Yes, absolutely, as the device is just a year old. And, Apple is expected to offer at least five years of iOS updates with new features up to 2029.</p><p>Also, the device is powered by Apple A18 chipset, and this enables the device to support Apple Intelligence features. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Notes, Keynotes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all Apple devices. Also, Apple will offer the option to integrate Siri and other Apple Intelligence-supported apps to integrate with OpenAI's ChatGPT, to offer an enhanced user experience.</p>.<p>In addition to voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground, will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts.</p><p>The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch XDR Super Retina OLED display with a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), 60Hz refresh rate and support for peak brightness of 2,000 nits.</p><p>The outer cover case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, and the display is protected by Ceramic Shield. It comes with an advanced formulation that is 50 per cent tougher than the first generation and 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone in the market. And, the device comes with an IP68 water-and dust-resistant rating.</p>.<p>It boasts a dual-camera module— a main 48MP wide-angle (f/1.6, 2x Telephoto ) and a 12MP 120°-degree Ultra Wide (f/2.2) autofocus secondary camera with macro photography and LED flash on the back. It houses a 12MP TrueDepth (ƒ/1.9) front camera, Autofocus with Focus Pixels.</p>.Apple iPhone 16 review: Pretty amazing mobile with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>