Bengaluru woman sets 40-year-old alcoholic son on fire

A 40-year-old man was set on fire by his mother in northwestern Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

Chand Pasha, a resident of Janata Colony in Chikkabanavara, was allegedly killed by his 60-year-old mother Sofiya B. Pasha had been living with his mother after his wife separated from him 16 years ago.

Around 4 pm on Monday, Pasha came home in a drunken stupor and sat at the door. Enraged by his daily drinking habits, Sofiya got a can of kerosene oil and poured it on him. She then lit the match to set him aflame. Pasha died shortly afterwards. His body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | Bengaluru man abducts, sets nephew ablaze over affair with his daughter

A police officer told DH that Pasha would come home drunk every day and pick up a fight with his mother. Sofiya was fed up with his behaviour and decided to teach him a lesson. "We suspect that her intention was just to teach him a lesson but things just got out of control," said the officer.

Sofiya has been booked for murder under IPC Section 302, police said.