CCB raids club, arrests rowdy Kunigal Giri

The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday night raided the Karnataka Contractors Club at Palace Grounds and arrested criminal Kunigal Giri along with 15 others while they were gambling.

They handed Giri over to the Byappanahalli police as there was a non-bailable warrant against him in a robbery case.

The raid was based on information that non-members of the club were gambling on the premises.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “We have booked a case under the Karnataka Police Act against 16 people, including history-sheeter Kunigal Giri, for gambling and seized Rs 4.72 lakh in cash. Giri is involved in more than 90 cases; most of them are robberies.”

“All 16 are non-members of the club. The case has been handed over to Sadashivanagar police,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Giri along with his associates are known for committing robberies on highways and outer ring roads. He had almost killed a police officer by opening fire with a country-made pistol in 2014. The police caught him by shooting him on his legs. He was finally arrested by the Koramangala police and was out on bail.

The police remained tight-lipped about the others who were caught gambling.