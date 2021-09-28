CCB sleuths nab four drug peddlers including two Irani nationals in Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted an organised drug racket by arresting four persons including two Irani nationals and seized around Rs 1 crore worth of drugs including 130 Hydro Ganja plants, 12.8 kg dry hydro ganja and LSD strips.

The arrested have been identified as Javad Rostampour Ghotb Aldin, 34, a resident of Eagleton Golf Village in Bidadi, Mohammadi Barogh, 35, of Kaverinagar, both from Tehran in Iran, Mohammed Mohsin Uz Zaman alias Mohsin, 31, of an apartment in Hegdenagar, and Mohsin Khan, 30, of Saunders Road in Frazer Town.

Police inspector Deepak R, received information about a few people trying to sell the drugs in Kaverinagar of RT Nagar on Sunday afternoon. He teamed up with another inspector BS Ashok and other officers and rushed to the spot, nabbing the four persons while they were in a car along with the drugs waiting for the customers.

During the interrogation, police learnt that Javad had grown hydro ganja in his villa. The police raided his villa around 3 pm and seized the hydro ganja plants, weighing machine and dry hydro ganja stored in container jars. The police have also seized UV lights, LED lamps, vacuum packing containers, an electrical weighing machine, a car and the mobile phones of the accused persons. Two others involved in the racket identified as Prateek Jain and Jitendra Jain are at large, the efforts are on to nab them.

Sourced seeds from Dark Web:

Javad sourced the hydro ganja seeds through the dark web, rented a flat in the villa and grew them in pots using artificial lights. The arrested used to dry the hydro ganja and sell it to students, IT professionals, party goers, businessmen and others. Javad was earlier arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials and Yeshwanthpur police. Mohammadi used to source LSD strips through dark web and sell them to the customers in the city with the help of the others accused to make a quick buck.