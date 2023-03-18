Cheating complaint against visually challenged founder of taxi service

A differently-abled founder of an app-based taxi service is accused of cheating 160 people to the tune of Rs 52 lakh by promising them taxis and driver jobs.

He reportedly promised them daily wages of Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. Specially abled persons were among his victims.

Lakkasandra resident Syed Mujeeb, 23, is visually impaired and runs an NGO. He has filed a cheating complaint with Halasurgate police against Murtaza Ali, 46, a Mumbai resident, of cheating 160 people in the name of the Apna Bhada taxi service.

Mujeeb said he got to know about Ali in 2018 as he had given an interview to a news channel. He later learnt about Ali offering Rs 112 crore to the prime minister’s fund.

“I was impressed with him that he had achieved so much despite being blind,” he told DH.

Mujeeb later spoke to Ali over the phone. The latter told him about the taxi service and asked him to take charge of the business.

He informed me that the taxis would be provided to both specially abled and abled persons. The specially abled persons need to pay Rs 10,300 and they will be given a car and Rs 3,000 salary per day. The abled persons need to pay Rs 25,000 and they will be given a car and Rs 2,500 salary per day for three years.

Mujeeb opened an office in Cubbonpet Main Road in February 2022. Ali visited the office multiple times and got into an agreement for three years with many people who have paid the money.

In total, Ali has collected Rs 52 lakh and cheated them by not providing the vehicle or returning the money for the last year, Mujeeb told police in the complaint. Mujeeb told DH among the victims there are 49 specially abled.

Ali said the allegations against him are false. “Mujeeb is my franchise in Bengaluru, he himself collected the money, how much ever money I have returned, 50% of it has already been returned as Mujeeb was unable to do his work. No payment came directly to me from people.” It is a matter of settling the accounts, he added.

“I have my account statements. The important thing is that Mujeeb has taken the money in the name of the trust, but I didn’t get the money that he is mentioning. He has already made allegations by uploading videos to damage my image. Mujeeb has to give his account statement. I am giving him a chance since he is also specially abled. If he continues, I am planning to file a defamation case against him in court,” Ali said.

“I have started free taxi services in Delhi and Goa and they are doing well. If Bengaluru is not successful, it is Mujeeb’s failure.”