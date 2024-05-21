Delhi court frames charges against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son Karan Bhushan Singh for the seat.