Dhaba employee injured in arson attack succumbs

A 29-year-old dhaba employee has succumbed to burn injuries that he suffered when miscreants set fire to the roadside restaurant last week, police said.

A group of unidentified men threw petrol into U Turn Paradise, located in Doddabyalakere, Hesaraghatta Main Road, around 12.40 am on December 24 as the staff were preparing to go to sleep. Manoj, one of the employees, heard a loud noise and saw smoke billowing from the main door.

Also Read | Arson attack on dhaba but staff don't open up to police

When he opened the door, he saw someone throwing petrol, which fell on him. Before he could react, he found himself in flames. He was subsequently admitted to the burns ward of Victoria Hospital, where he died around noon on Tuesday, police said.

The jurisdictional Soladevanahalli police, who had registered a case of attempted murder and mischief by fire or explosives with intent to destroy the house over the incident, have now invoked the murder charge.

Police had earlier said that the dhaba staff weren’t providing details of what exactly happened. They also said that the CCTV cameras at the dhaba were switched off. But they now claim to have found the CCTV footage and are making efforts to trace the suspects.

Check out latest DH videos here