FIR against Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru for turning away patient

In the wake of complaints that hospitals are turning away Covid-19 patients citing lack of beds, police have registered an FIR against Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road.

Utpal Sinha, a 77-year-old Covid-19 patient suffering from serious breathing problems, died on the premises of the hospital after the authorities refused to admit him.

Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Nagendra had complained to the Puttenahalli police that the death was caused due to medical negligence by the hospital authorities.

As per the rules, the hospital should have given 50% of the total 339 beds to the government. However, they have given only 45 beds. The complainant said this was in clear violation of the rules.

Police have registered a case against six members of the hospital management board. Two days ago, a team of officials had visited the hospitals and issued notices for violating the rules.