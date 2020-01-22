Gang robs cab after threatening driver at gunpoint

A gang of seven attacked a cab driver, snatched his mobile phone and cash before driving off with his vehicle in northern Bengaluru shortly after Monday midnight, a police officer said.

Night patrolmen chased the gang after being alerted but the robbers attacked two policemen and managed to escape, abandoning the robbed cab near Hesaraghatta.

Cab driver Girish, 24, was returning home to Gangondanahalli after dropping Amazon staff in his Maruti Swift. Around 12.45 am, he slowed down near Thippenahalli upon seeing a speed breaker. Just then, a gang of seven arrived in another car and waylaid him. Before Girish could make sense of the things, the gang started beating him up. Two of the attackers then held a pistol to his head while a third person nudged him in the abdomen with another firearm, warning him against raising an alarm.

The gang then pulled him out of the cab and snatched his phone and Rs 16,500 in cash before driving off with the vehicle. Girish took the help of passersby to call the police. Two patrolmen from Soladevanahlli police station, Srinivas and Siddalingamurthy, chased the car on the basis of the description provided by Girish. They intercepted the cab near Hesaraghatta but the gang attacked them and fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Shashikumar said the constables had sustained minor injuries while trying to nab the robbers. He further said that a case of dacoity was registered at Peenya police station and that efforts were underway to track down the gang.