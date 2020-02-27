Labourer murdered in KR Market

A 24-year-old labourer was allegedly murdered by three of his colleagues near KR Market, central Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ramesh, a resident of Bakshi Garden in Cottonpet, was stabbed multiple times around 3 am. Hearing his screams, other labourers rushed to his rescue, forcing the attackers to flee. Ramesh was taken to Victoria Hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Ramesh’s job was to load and unload vegetables and other goods in the market. He would spend most of his time in the market.

An officer from City Market police said they had got the names of the attackers and that efforts were underway to catch them. He said Ramesh and his suspected killers had fought three days ago. Other labourers didn’t intervene as such fights are common in the market.