Labourer's body found on bench near KR Market metro station  

The body of a 28-year-old labourer was discovered on a bench near the KR Market metro station opposite the Tipu Sultan's Palace, close to the VV Puram police station.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Ananda, from North Bengaluru’s JC Nagar, who worked as a labourer in KR Market and surrounding areas, was murdered by unidentified miscreants.

A senior officer said a passerby noticed Ananda’s body in a sitting position on Tuesday morning and alerted the police control room. Police found injuries on his chin and throat and suspect someone had murdered him with a sharp object. “We also suspect that the miscreant murdered him elsewhere on Monday night and left the body on the bench,” a senior officer said.

Police recovered a slip from Ananda's pocket, in which he had written the mobile number of his brother-in-law Devaraj.

Devaraj confirmed to police that the body belonged to Ananda, the unmarried younger brother of his wife Mangala. Ananda slept in the market area and occasionally visited Mangala.

Based on Mangala’s complaint, VV Puram police have registered a murder case and are probing further.