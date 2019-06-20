Mistaking him for thief, mob thrash delivery man

People at a Marathahalli labour shed Monday night beat up a 23-year-old food delivery man, mistaking him to be a thief.

Liton Das, working as a delivery boy for Swiggy, was recovering at St John’s Hospital where he was admitted with severe head injuries.

In his complaint, Das said he had a heated argument with his roommate Biplabnath over a trivial issue at 11.30 pm on Monday. The duo argued at their house located near a labour shed in Kariyammanapalya Agrahara.

While Das got out of the house after the argument, his friend began shouting ‘thief’ and cried for rescue, bringing out people from the labour colony who beat up das with wooden sticks taking him for the intruder.

Attackers also damaged Das’ scooter parked outside the house and thrashed two of his friends who rushed to save him. They later learnt that the police rescued Das and admitted him to hospital.

Based on Das’ complaint, police Tuesday filed a case against his attackers under assault, wrongful restraint, causing hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation. They are further investigating the case.