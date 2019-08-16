SIT done with grilling IMA boss

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), has been remanded in judicial custody until August 30.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing into the multi-crore investment scam involving IMA, produced Khan before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday. The SIT is now tracking down all the property and cash that he is said to have invested. It has so far recovered movable and immovable properties worth about Rs 300 crore in and around Karnataka.