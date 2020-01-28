Stranger flashes at techie during morning walk in park

A 40-year-old woman software engineer has alleged that a stranger sexually harassed her in the park at Doddanekkundi Lake in the early hours of Saturday.

The woman approached the HAL police seeking action against the pervert and also wanted to spread awareness on social media. She asked people to be careful about such people while going alone for a walk.

The Kaggadasapura resident stated in her police complaint that she noticed a man walking ahead with a Golden Retriever as she entered the lake premises for a walk at 7 am. The dog turned towards her twice, prompting her to bend down and pat it. The dog jumped on her and started licking her. The next moment, the man flashed at her. He backed away only after she shouted at him.

The woman told the police that the man kept the dog in front of him so she could not do anything to him. She, however, managed to take his picture and later submitted it to the police.

An investigating officer said: “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of the woman. We are making efforts to nab the man, who is in his 30s and lives around Doddanekkundi. Once he is caught, we will know his side of the story.”

The woman refused to talk to DH and said she had explained the incident to the police in detail.