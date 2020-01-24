Student objects to eve-teasing by seniors, stabbed

A 19-year-old private college student was assaulted and stabbed by his seniors when he objected to their eve-teasing in Jayanagar on Wednesday.

The injured Sajith Satyamurthy was found bleeding and was rushed to hospital. The police later visited the hospital and took his statement and registered an FIR against three of his attackers.

Satyamurthy said in his statement that he is a second year BCom student at a college in Jayanagar 4th Block. When he came to college on Wednesday morning, he found the accused teasing his friend’s sister, who is studying PUC in the college.

She had complained to her brother, Satyamurthy’s friend, that a group in her class was ragging and stalking her.

Around 8.50 am, Satyamurthy asked his seniors why they were teasing the girl. The accused responded in a threatening manner as to how he could question them. As he went near the parking area, the accused began assaulting him. One of them stabbed him multiple times and a profusely bleeding Satyamurthy fell unconscious, following which passersby rushed him to hospital.

Based on the complaint, the Jayanagar police filed an FIR against the accused, charging them under attempt to murder, wrongful restraint and unlawful assembly.