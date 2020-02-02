Ten arrested for cricket betting

The Central Crime Branch raided a café on Lavelle Road and arrested 10 people involved in placing bets on the T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand.

Sleuths raided the Techno Hangout Club based on a tip-off. The arrested are identified as Chetan (29), Aravind H (21), Nithin (26), Mohammed Fahaad (27), Naveen (33), Lakshman Das (27), Pratheek (23), Pavan (27), Kishan (21) and Vaibhav (29). The police said all the arrested were businessmen or private firm employees.

The arrested people were betting on who would win the match. The police said the betting amount spiked when the match went into the Super Over. The police recovered Rs 87.2 lakh and 10 mobile phones.

Even as India played out the last two series with Australia and New Zealand, the police have booked five cases on betting rackets.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil tweeted, saying 14 people were arrested in five cases, while Rs 7 lakh, mobile phones and other electronic items were recovered.