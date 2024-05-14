Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates Live Updates: PM Modi to file nomination today

Union minister Anurag Thakur is pursuing a fifth term from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, even as by-elections in six seats of the state assembly draw near. Campaigning in the seat with a roadshow that saw the presence of his father, former CM and BJP veteran P K Dhumal, Thakur asks for votes because of the work that he has done in the region. In an interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukalya, Thakur talks about Kejriwal, the Muslim reservation issue, and predicts that the BJP will cross 400.

