Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates Live Updates: PM Modi to file nomination today

Good Morning Dear Readers. Welcome to a our live blog. As India reach the half-way mark of Lok Sabha polls, a slew of nomination papers will be filed today by various big guns including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set file his papers in Varanasi. PM Modi is seeking a third a third term from Varanasi which will go to polls in the last phase on June 1. On Monday, PM Modi held roadshow in Varanasi which lasted for about two-and-a-half hour. In Himachal Pradesh, BJP leader Kangana Ranaut will file her nomination papers for Mandi Lok Sabha constituency while Hamirpur candidate Union Minister Anurag Thakur will also file their nomination papers today. Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh. Track all the latest updates on political updates with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 03:03 IST
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 03:03 IST

Follow Us :

01:4114 May 2024

The Tuesday Interview

Union minister Anurag Thakur is pursuing a fifth term from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, even as by-elections in six seats of the state assembly draw near. Campaigning in the seat with a roadshow that saw the presence of his father, former CM and BJP veteran P K Dhumal, Thakur asks for votes because of the work that he has done in the region. In an interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukalya, Thakur talks about Kejriwal, the Muslim reservation issue, and predicts that the BJP will cross 400.

Read the DH's The Tuesday Interview here.

01:3314 May 2024

Welcome to our live coverage

Follow this blog for round-the-clock updates on the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

Published 14 May 2024, 03:03 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshVaranasiNarendra ModiPM ModiMallikarjun KhargeIndia PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us