Woman, daughter end lives over discord on pet dog

The family stayed in HBR Layout in East Bengaluru

  Sep 16 2022, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 03:06 ist

A 36-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter killed themselves following a domestic discord over keeping a pet dog.

Allergic to dogs, Divya R (36) asked her husband to give away their pet dog, but he and his family turned down her request. Upset over the issue, she killed herself along with her only daughter, Hridhya S, on Monday.

The family stayed in HBR Layout in East Bengaluru. Hridhya was a Class 6 student of a private school.

Govindapura police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Divya’s husband Srinivas and her in-laws based on a complaint registered by her father. Police have arrested Srinivas, who has been remanded in judicial custody. Divya married Srinivas in 2008. She was suffering from breathing problems and skin allergy over the last few years. During a recent visit to a doctor, she was advised to stay away from dogs.

Divya requested her husband to give away their pet dog but he refused and told her that she was allergic to stray dogs, and not pets. On Monday, Divya and Hridhya did not come out of their room till 7.30 am. Srinivas later found the duo hanging from the ceiling fan.

There was no death note, police said.

