Meta signs over $10 billion cloud deal with Google, source says

<p>Google has struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, the search giant's second big agreement recently after one with OpenAI.</p><p>Under the agreement, Meta will use Google Cloud's servers, storage, networking and other services, the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential, said.</p><p>Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p><p>The deal was first reported by the Information.</p><p>The news comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers.</p><p>The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion last month.</p>.Wipro buys HARMAN's digital transformation unit for over Rs 3,200 cr.<p>Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading $2 billion in data center assets, the company disclosed in a filing earlier this month.</p><p>In June, Reuters reported that OpenAI was planning to add Alphabet's Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, a surprising collaboration between two prominent competitors in the artificial intelligence sector.</p><p>Amid this flurry of deals, Google parent's cloud-computing unit delivered an almost 32% jump in second-quarter revenue in July, which surpassed expectations.</p>