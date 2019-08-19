Bengaluru: Drunk driver runs over pedestrians in HSR

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 19 2019, 10:41am ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 10:45am ist
A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality - ANI Tweet (Screengrab/Twitter)

A drunk driver rams his car on the pavement of the HSR Layout, running over 5 to 6 pedestrians, as seen on a CCTV video, released by ANI. A case was registered against the driver.

 

 

 

The driver of the Mahindra Xylo had run over many people who were on the pavement, and they were injured as well.

 

Last week, on August 14, Kannada film actor Komal Kumar sustained bruises on his face after he was assaulted by a man in a road rage incident near Srirampura railway underpass.

