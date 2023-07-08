Hoteliers meet DKS, request to allow 24/7 operations

Bengaluru: Hoteliers meet Deputy CM requesting to allow them to operate 24/7

The hoteliers also requested the DyCM to award the hotel sector an “industry” status and ensure ease of doing business.

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 10:04 ist
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Hoteliers from across the city met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday and urged him to allow them to operate 24/7. 

While the hoteliers have been pushing for the change in timings of operation, there has been no assurance till date from the government.

The hoteliers also requested the DyCM to award the hotel sector an “industry” status and ensure ease of doing business. In a representation to the DyCM, the hoteliers said that the trade license, FSSAI license, and the Shop and Establishment licenses should be merged into a one-time perpetual license.

 

