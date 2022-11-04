5G connectivity at new KIA terminal

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services at the new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The second terminal is set to be opened on November 11.

KIA will be the first airport in the country with access to the ultrafast 5G network, a statement from Airtel said. The network will cover the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas, etc.

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones can use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans without changing the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled, the statement said.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said customers could have superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting and instant uploading of photos.

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd which runs the airport, said the the launch of the 5G services complemented the “world-class physical infrastructure at the airport".

The 2.55 lakh sqm terminal, in its first phase, is set to boost KIA’s annual passenger capacity by an additional 25 million.