5G connectivity at new KIA terminal

5G connectivity at new KIA terminal

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones can use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans without changing the SIM

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 04 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 02:35 ist
Representative illustration. Credit: iStock photo

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services at the new terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The second terminal is set to be opened on November 11.

KIA will be the first airport in the country with access to the ultrafast 5G network, a statement from Airtel said. The network will cover the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas, etc.

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones can use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans without changing the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G-enabled, the statement said.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said customers could have superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting and instant uploading of photos.

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd which runs the airport, said the the launch of the 5G services complemented the “world-class physical infrastructure at the airport".

The 2.55 lakh sqm terminal, in its first phase, is set to boost KIA’s annual passenger capacity by an additional 25 million.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

5G
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 