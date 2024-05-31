Excise case: Delhi court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea on June 1

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to hear on Saturday an application moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had on May 30 directed the ED to file its response to Kejriwal’s plea by June 1, when period of his interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, ends.

The court had also directed the ED to file its response by June 7 to Kejriwal’s plea seeking regular bail in the case.