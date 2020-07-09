BBMP building in Shivajinagar to be developed into Covid hospital

The BBMP building on Broadway Road in Shivajinagar is being developed into a full-fledged Covid hospital.

Inspecting the facility here on Wednesday, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said the Infosys Foundation was providing the necessary infrastructure for the hospital at Rs 30 crore.

The facility will be functional in 10 days and sufficient doctors and staff will be deployed soon, he said.

Initially, the hospital will have 180 beds with high flow oxygen lines. The facility will be equipped with 30 ventilators, a neurosurgery OT, cardio OT, and CT scan facilities.

Dr Sudhakar also visited Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and inspected the treatment facilities. Later, he interacted with the patients through video conference.

The minister instructed the officials to submit a death audit report as a high number of deaths have been reported from the hospital.