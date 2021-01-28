BBMP identifies 1,509 illegal religious structures, to demolish 214

Complying with a high court order concerning illegal religious structures, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has identified 1,509 of them in public places.

Among them, 214 have been built after the Supreme Court’s September 29, 2009, ruling banning the construction of religious structures in public places.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered a survey of the structures on January 20 since it has to submit a statement on action taken on the issue at the high court, which is likely to hold a hearing on the case on January 28. “We are taking measures to demolish the 214 structures built after the cut-off date of 2009 as ruled by the SC,” BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad told DH.

While the East Zone has a maximum of 106 unauthorised and illegal structures, RR Nagar (26), West (25) and Bommanahalli (20) also had considerable number of unauthorised religious structures.