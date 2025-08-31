Menu
Hockey Asia Cup: India beat Japan 3-2 for second straight win

Harmanpreet scored in the fifth and 46th minute while Mandeep Singh struck the other goal for India in the fourth minute.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 12:10 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 12:10 IST
