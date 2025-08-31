<p>Rajgir, Bihar: Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck a brace as India beat Japan 3-2 to notch their second straight win in pool A in the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Harmanpreet scored in the fifth and 46th minute while Mandeep Singh struck the other goal for India in the fourth minute.</p>.Asia Cup Hockey: India ride on Harmanpreet's heroics to post opening win .<p>For Japan, Kosei Kawabe scored in the 38th and 59th minute. India had beaten China 4-3 in their campaign opener on Friday.</p>.<p>The hosts play Kazakhstan in their last pool match on Monday.</p>.<p>The winner of the continental tournament will qualify for next year’s World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.</p>