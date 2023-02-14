BMLTA will need time to evaluate Sankey Road flyover  

BMLTA will need more time to evaluate Sankey Road flyover  

Evaluation is expected to start after the 10-day budget session, beginning February 17

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 04:49 ist

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), formed just a month ago, will take more time to study the feasibility of the flyover planned at Bashyam Circle along Sankey Road.

Officials are currently working on a framework on the evaluation process. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who heads the authority, is yet to convene a meeting to decide the future course of action.

Read | Bengaluru: Citizens unite against Sankey flyover project

Last week, the BBMP submitted documents, including a DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the Sankey Tank flyover, to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the BMLTA's secretariat office.

Evaluation is expected to start after the 10-day budget session, beginning February 17.

DULT’s Additional Chief Secretary V Manjula said the authority is currently working on a mechanism to devise the evaluation process. "There is no question of dropping the evaluation as the state government has not formally announced that it would not go ahead with the project," she said.

BBMP sources indicated that the civic body is not too keen on proceeding with the project given the opposition among citizens. The state government is yet to clarify its decision on the issue.

Urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said the BMLTA needs to publish the criteria by which it will evaluate projects.

"It also needs a proper committee to do these things, and this group should not include anyone whose office is also proposing projects. The newly empowered authority needs to be able to enable projects that are needed and get them moving quickly. It also needs to demolish the ad hoc stuff that has become common in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other agencies,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Sankey Road
Flyover

What's Brewing

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

 