BMLTA will need more time to evaluate Sankey Road flyover  

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), formed just a month ago, will take more time to study the feasibility of the flyover planned at Bashyam Circle along Sankey Road.

Officials are currently working on a framework on the evaluation process. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who heads the authority, is yet to convene a meeting to decide the future course of action.

Last week, the BBMP submitted documents, including a DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the Sankey Tank flyover, to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), the BMLTA's secretariat office.

Evaluation is expected to start after the 10-day budget session, beginning February 17.

DULT’s Additional Chief Secretary V Manjula said the authority is currently working on a mechanism to devise the evaluation process. "There is no question of dropping the evaluation as the state government has not formally announced that it would not go ahead with the project," she said.

BBMP sources indicated that the civic body is not too keen on proceeding with the project given the opposition among citizens. The state government is yet to clarify its decision on the issue.

Urban expert Ashwin Mahesh said the BMLTA needs to publish the criteria by which it will evaluate projects.

"It also needs a proper committee to do these things, and this group should not include anyone whose office is also proposing projects. The newly empowered authority needs to be able to enable projects that are needed and get them moving quickly. It also needs to demolish the ad hoc stuff that has become common in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other agencies,” he said.