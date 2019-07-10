BMTC rejects 20,000 pass applications

The BMTC rejected 20,662 applications for the student bus pass due to non-furnishing of details. The corporation stares at issuing more than 70,000 passes at a time when the academic year has already begun for many institutions.

In a release, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said it received 1,54,099 applications. Last year, had BMTC shifted the application process to its website.

Of the 1.54 lakh applicants, 60,001 received passes while officials approved another 46,768 applications and informed the students to fix an appointment with date, time and place to get their passes.

20,662 applications were rejected for non-furnishing of details. "Communication has been sent via SMS and email to students to submit proper details," BMTC said. According to BMTC, passes were being printed/renewed at 15 locations from June 17.