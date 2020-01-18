BMTC staff in dock over fake medical certificates

A scuffle between BMTC senior officials and drivers/conductors has reached the police station with the security and vigilance officer of the corporation filing a complaint against 18 staff members for submitting fake medical certificates during their absence from duty.

Smitha C S, security and vigilance officer, BMTC, stated in her complaint that

all the 18 accused were working as drivers/conductors and in other positions. Upon joining duty after leave, they submitted fake medical certificates issued by doctors of Bowring and Lady Curzon hospitals.

She said three of the accused helped the others also get fake medical certificates, and sought action.

DH contacted Smitha to know how many days the workers were absent but the officer said she was not authorised to provide details.

Nagaraj, general secretary of KSRTC, BMTC workers’ union, said though the staff are entitled to casual leave, earned leave and half-day privilege and medical leave, officers refuse to grant them leave.

“So the staff resort to such routes (fake certificates). The officials are in fact forcing the staff to take such steps,” he said.

He said that most of the drivers/conductors and other staffers working in various depots were from places in north Karnataka such as Hubballi, Gulbarga and Raichur. They go on long leave and sometimes cannot come back on time.

“Filing a police complaint against workers for not appearing for duty is not welcome. The BMTC should also file a complaint against the doctors who issued fake medical certificates,” Nagaraj said.