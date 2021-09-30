BMTC to begin electric bus trial runs, to finalise 300 e-bus deal soon

The BMTC on Thursday unveiled the first of the 90 electric buses to be leased from the NTPC-JBM JV with Transport Minister B Sriramulu announcing that the process to procure an additional 300 buses will be sped up in the coming days.

After inspecting the vehicle, Sriramulu said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally induct about 10 buses in November at an event in front of Vidhana Soudha. The first vehicle will soon be subjected to trial runs after getting permit from the Transport Department.

The 90 buses procured under the Smart City Programme grant of Rs 50 crore will provide feeder service to Namma Metro. The cost of each bus is 90 lakh.

However, under the lease model, there is no operation cost for BMTC, which will pay Rs 51.67/km to NTPC to operate a bus. Everyday payment has to be made for 180 assured km to each bus regardless of utilisation. In return, the BMTC will keep all the revenue from the operations.

"We will continue to push for green mobility and green economy. The BMTC Board will soon take up the matter of 300 buses," Sriramulu said.

BMTC chairman NS Nandiesha Reddy held an informal meeting with Managing Director Anbu Kumar and others on the issue of 300 buses. Ashok Leyland has emerged lowest bidder in the tender to supply 300 buses.

Beside the Rs 88 lakh subsidy per bus, The company will be paid Rs 48.90/km to operate a bus. The BMTC has agreed to pay for 225 km as assured operation distance per day for each bus.

