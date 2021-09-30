Bengaluru civic body to begin electric bus trial runs

BMTC to begin electric bus trial runs, to finalise 300 e-bus deal soon

The 90 buses procured under the Smart City Programme grant of Rs 50 crore will provide feeder service to Namma Metro

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 30 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 16:47 ist
The first vehicle will soon be subjected to trial runs after getting permit from the Transport Department. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC on Thursday unveiled the first of the 90 electric buses to be leased from the NTPC-JBM JV with Transport Minister B Sriramulu announcing that the process to procure an additional 300 buses will be sped up in the coming days.

After inspecting the vehicle, Sriramulu said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally induct about 10 buses in November at an event in front of Vidhana Soudha. The first vehicle will soon be subjected to trial runs after getting permit from the Transport Department.

The 90 buses procured under the Smart City Programme grant of Rs 50 crore will provide feeder service to Namma Metro. The cost of each bus is 90 lakh.

However, under the lease model, there is no operation cost for BMTC, which will pay Rs 51.67/km to NTPC to operate a bus. Everyday payment has to be made for 180 assured km to each bus regardless of utilisation. In return,  the BMTC will keep all the revenue from the operations.

"We will continue to push for green mobility and green economy. The BMTC Board will soon take up the matter of 300 buses," Sriramulu said.

BMTC chairman NS Nandiesha Reddy held an informal meeting with Managing Director Anbu Kumar and others on the issue of 300 buses. Ashok Leyland has emerged lowest bidder in the tender to supply 300 buses.

Beside the Rs 88 lakh subsidy per bus, The company will be paid Rs 48.90/km to operate a bus. The BMTC has agreed to pay for 225 km as assured operation distance per day for each bus.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
BMTC
e-vehicles

What's Brewing

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 