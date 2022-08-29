Citizen groups take MEMU ride to airport

Citizen groups on Saturday gathered to ride on the MEMU service to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to promote its use. More than 100 people rode the train from the Cantonment railway station to KIA.

Rajkumar Dugar of Citizens for Citizens, who rode the train, told DH: “MEMU trains are the best mode of transport to the airport. At Rs 30, it is more economical than cabs and buses; it is safer and the only mode of transport with washrooms and ample space for bags.”

About 30 students boarded the train from the Yelahanka station. Some were first-time travellers like 19-year-old Divyakumari, who said, “This is my first time travelling in a local train. For students, this is pocket-friendly. I feel safe and I don’t have to get stuck in traffic jams.”

Ananthram, executive director at a private firm, said irregular scheduling has made people wary of MEMU services and opt for cabs instead.

Prakash Mandoth, president, Bangalore Metro and Suburban Rail Passenger Association, and member, Zonal Railway Users Consultant Committee, declared his motto as ‘sab ka rail suburban rail and traffic bidi, rail hidi’ (everyone use suburban rail; leave traffic, catch the rail) because it is important to decongest Ballari Road.

“Rail travel is economical and people-friendly. Railways should reach out to the public and create more awareness about it,” he said.

On reaching the Kempegowda International Airport halt station, the group took the shuttle bus from the airport and returned.