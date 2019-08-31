CM tells BMRCL to expedite metro work

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday told BMRCL officials to enhance the safety of the existing metro infrastructure and expedite work on Phase 2 metro lines for the convenience of commuters.

The chief minister reviewed the operations of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and took stock of the ongoing works.

Referring to the recent accident at Srirampura metro station, Yediyurappa directed officials to take steps to ensure the safety of commuters.

He said metro infrastructure should be inspected and instructed officials to take up repair work without disrupting the regular operations.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told the chief minister that most of the works on Phase 2 extensions and new lines will be completed by 2020 and many of them will be ready for operations.

The issue of first and last-mile connectivity came up in the meeting and it was decided to provide BMTC bus services from 10 metro stations and setup charging services for electric vehicles.

The officials told the chief minister that they were working on a common mobility card that can be used to pay the fare in the metro as well as BMTC buses to enhance passenger convenience.