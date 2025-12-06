<p>Over the past five days, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo </a>crisis has crippled the nation with its disrupted air travel as Saturday too saw a fresh wave of flight cancellations.</p><p>Passengers across cities have recounted harrowing tales of rampant disorderliness and chaos which overwhelmed major airports across the country. </p> .IndiGo Crisis: 2000 flights cancelled, fares soar | DGCA rollback.<p>Many of them took to their social media accounts to complain regarding the long queues and lack of information from the authorities. </p><p>One such video which is gaining traction on social media was posted by Ayush Kuchya. The video shows a group of weary and tired passengers standing at the airport without any flight update from the airline staff. </p><p>One such traveler turns towards the camera crying and says, "Please tell my boss not to fire me. " </p><p>Another passenger says that the plane "couldn't depart because the captain hadn't arrived." </p><p>Many of them said that they have been waiting at the airport since 4 in the morning and the airlines haven't intimated them regarding anything.</p><p>When asked, where are the people who are in-charge, someone claimed that "they have already left". An elderly passenger added, “I don’t trust them anymore. They are not giving straight answers for anything.”</p>.<p>Kuchya at the end of the video mentioned that his father-in-law in not well and they have no idea when they’ll be able to fly.</p> .<p>Similar videos flooded the social media with passengers complaining over the complete breakdown of order. </p><p>A video from Hyderabad has surfaced that shows chaos at the airport with the Twitter user saying, "Scenes at Hyderabad Airport due to Indigo mismanagement. The solution to this firefighting would have been proactive communication." </p> .<p>Dr Prashant Pansare from Pune rebuked the staff for not informing regarding the cancellation of flight and still showing, the flight to be scheduled on time. </p> .<p>On Friday, the DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night landings from two earlier, besides other relaxations.</p>