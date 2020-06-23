Coronavirus: KIA to get technology that lets surfaces self-sanitise

The Kempegowda International Airport will soon introduce a nano-coating technology that enables surfaces to self-sanitise. The surface disinfection will reduce the use of chemicals. This is part of a series of measures to enhance sanitisation at the country’s third busiest airport.

The enhanced hygiene measures include UV-treated trays where a dedicated team manually sanitises them after every use; UV-treated trolleys with two custom-designed UV tunnels to disinfect trolleys after every use. The tunnels are located at a cordoned-off area of the terminal.

Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray treatment for check-in bags, where all outbound passenger bags are sanitised before dispatch to the aircraft is also part of the enhanced measure.

“Sanitisation of high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces continues to be done every 30 minutes manually without disrupting the flow of passengers. All high-traffic areas are sanitised once in three hours by using ULV machines — eight times in 24 hours,” KIA’s operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)

said.

With the heightened use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), there is a requirement for the safe disposal of this bio-waste. “The bio-waste, managed by a dedicated team, is handed over to a pollution control board-approved vendor, who in turn, takes the waste for incineration.”