KIA to get technology that lets surfaces self-sanitise

Coronavirus: KIA to get technology that lets surfaces self-sanitise

Rasheed Kappan
Rasheed Kappan, DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 19:10 ist
With the heightened use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), there is a requirement for the safe disposal of this bio-waste.

The Kempegowda International Airport will soon introduce a nano-coating technology that enables surfaces to self-sanitise. The surface disinfection will reduce the use of chemicals. This is part of a series of measures to enhance sanitisation at the country’s third busiest airport.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The enhanced hygiene measures include UV-treated trays where a dedicated team manually sanitises them after every use; UV-treated trolleys with two custom-designed UV tunnels to disinfect trolleys after every use. The tunnels are located at a cordoned-off area of the terminal.

Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray treatment for check-in bags, where all outbound passenger bags are sanitised before dispatch to the aircraft is also part of the enhanced measure.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“Sanitisation of high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces continues to be done every 30 minutes manually without disrupting the flow of passengers. All high-traffic areas are sanitised once in three hours by using ULV machines — eight times in 24 hours,” KIA’s operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL)
said.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 23

With the heightened use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), there is a requirement for the safe disposal of this bio-waste. “The bio-waste, managed by a dedicated team, is handed over to a pollution control board-approved vendor, who in turn, takes the waste for incineration.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kempegowda International Airport
Coronavirus
COVID-19
KIA
Sanitisation
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?

H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?

 