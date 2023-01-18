EV owners at breaking point over private charging points in Bengaluru

Confusion and disputes have arisen among residents with the Urban Development Department (UDD) failing to clarify the process to install private electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in apartment complexes.

Though several housing societies have installed common charging points, residents have been demanding a legal framework since EVs take a long time to charge.

In the absence of specific guidelines on private charging facilities, the Energy Department recently wrote to the UDD to evolve suitable action by amending building bylaws. The letter follows queries by legal firms over lack of clarity on installing electrical sockets in designated parking spaces by residents owning EVs.

Despite existing laws allowing common charging points, neither the Ministry of Power’s 2018 guidelines nor the state government has offered clarity on installing private charging points.

Since EVs take time to charge and common parking facilities find it harder to meet multiple charging requests, EV owners believe private parking is the viable option. They are put off as apartments have been turning down requests to install private charging facilities on multiple grounds.

It would require creation of private infrastructure (electrical wires) in the common area. There is also the fear of overcharged EVs catching fire at the parking lots.

With the government dragging its feet, some EV owners have approached the high court for relief. Anand Vedula, who has been fighting for a legal framework to allow private charging facilities in apartments and housing societies, believes the concern of EVs catching fire is exaggerated as such accidents can happen to all types of vehicles.

“With the number of EVs increasing, private charging is going to be a necessity. As EVs take 4 to 10 hours to fully charge, the common facilities will not be able to handle the demand going forward,” he said.