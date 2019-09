Authorities reclaimed Rs 37 crore worth of public property from encroachers at Bettadasapura village in Begur hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, on Saturday morning.

The drive to reclaim 25.2 acres was carried out amid tight police security on the orders of the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner

G N Shivamurty. Two illegal layouts were carved out of the land. Sheds for labourers, a few commercial establishments and a place of worship had been built on it.