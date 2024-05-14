Coach Ki Khoj: Laxman looks best bet to replace Dravid but will Langer, Gambhir be interested?

VVS Laxman:

If he applies for the top post, Laxman will be a runaway favourite. The 49-year-old has been NCA's head for past three years and is overseeing the development of next batch of Indian cricketers through board's pathways system (India A and India U19).

He has also had experience of coaching the senior team when Dravid was in leave. The Indian team under his guidance played in the Asian Games, bilateral T20s versus Australia at home and away series in England, New Zealand and Ireland.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami still around for at least two more years, Laxman with his cricketing acumen and genial demeanour could be the bridge between old and new in Indian cricket.

"Must be willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes," is one of the job requirements and who better than Laxman, who shares great rapport with the current batch.