Ikea to relocate purchasing office to Bengaluru from Gurugram

Ikea to relocate purchasing office to Bengaluru from Gurugram

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea is shifting its purchasing office, which sources products for its global supply chain from India, from Gurugram to Bengaluru from May 1, 2023. 

Ikea, which has earlier this week opened its fourth store in India, wants its purchasing office to be near the other entities, said a company statement.

"With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023," it said.

The company is providing relocation support to its employees, who opt to move to a Bengaluru under the "relocation policy". 

"If a co-worker chooses not to move to Bangalore, we will do our utmost to support them in finding job opportunities within IKEA such as IKEA retail India or other IKEA units outside India. It will follow the recruitment process and relocation support as per the relocation policy.

"If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider," it said.

Ikea has been sourcing products for its global supply chain from India since the 1970s.

The Swedish furniture retailer sources from industries, including textile, carpet, mattress, home accessories, plastic and metal products.

